Conrad’s grand slam leads Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — Parker Conrad’s first inning grand slam sparked Van Wert to an 11-2 Western Buckeye League baseball win at Kenton on Tuesday.

The victory boosted Van Wert’s record to 14-2 (6-1 WBL).

The Cougars were up 2-0, when Conrad launched a home run to left field, scoring Hayden Maples, Nathan Temple and Lawson Blackmore. Van Wert ended the seven run inning when TJ Reynolds scored on a passed ball.

A second inning RBI single by Lawson Blackmore scored Maples, then a fourth inning sacrifice fly by Temple plated Maples, and increased Van Wert’s lead to 9-0.

The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Conrad scored on a fifth inning error, then Keaton Brown tacked on the run in the seventh.

Maples, Conrad and Blackmore paced Van Wert’s 11 hit attack with two hits apiece, and Conrad finished with four RBIs.

On the mound, Owen Treece pitched 6.2 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven and walking walk. Conrad pitched the remaining third of an inning and gave up one hit while fanning one.

Van Wert will play at Crestview today.