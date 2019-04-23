2019 R.K. Thompson girl finalists named

VW independent/submitted information

Five area girls have been selected for the 2019 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The awards banquet is to be held on Wednesday, May 1.

The program provides cash awards to seniors at Van Wert County high schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor students who do the best with what they have.

2019 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award girl finalists include (from the left) Noelle Heffner, Hannah Kraner, Brayden Langdon, Lindsey Hill, and Chloe Sidle.

photos provided

This year’s girl finalists include Noelle Heffner, daughter of Scott and Kimberly Heffner; Lindsey Hill, daughter of David and Angie Hill; Hannah Kraner, daughter of Mitchel and Robin Kraner; Brayden Langdon, daughter of Matt and Trina Langdon and Chloe Sidle, daughter of Brent Sidle and Sara Short.

Heffner is a senior at Van Wert High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as Student Council president. She also participated in the musical production, volleyball, and swim teams.

Heffner participates in the CEO program at Van Wert Health. After graduation, she will attend The Ohio State University to pursue a degree in nursing. Heffner is currently employed at Sycamore Ice Cream and is a member of LifeHouse Church.

Hill is a senior at Vantage Career Center, where she is enrolled in the Carpentry program. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and Student Ambassadors.

After graduation, Hill plans to attend Bowling Green State University and earn a degree in construction management. She is currently employed at Universal Lettering and is an intern at Weigand Construction.

Kraner is a senior at Van Wert High School, where she is a member of Beta Club, Service Pack, the yearbook staff, FCA, and is Student Council vice president. She also competes on the cross-country team. While participating in the CEO program, she gained experience working with elementary-age children, leading Kraner to pursue a degree in education at Purdue University at Fort Wayne.

Away from school, she is a member of LifeHouse Church and enjoys serving others through work with Big Brothers Big Sisters and 4-H.

Langdon is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society, FCA, Spanish Club, the marching and pep bands, as well as competing on the cross country and track and field teams.

Following graduation, Langdon plans to attend Purdue University at Fort Wayne majoring in psychology, while also continuing to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.

Langdon is also a member of Jennings Road Church of Christ, where she is a member of the worship team and has participated in the Live Nativity event each year.

Sidle is a senior at Van Wert High School, where she is a member of Beta Club, Service Pack, cheerleading, FCCLA, and Student Council. Other activities include Trinity Friends Youth Group, Big Brothers Big Sisters and All Star Cheer.

Sidle participates in the CEO program at Van Wert Manor. Her experience has led to a desire to pursue a higher education degree in business administration. She is currently works at Rocky Top.