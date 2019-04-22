Windows Creations saves $$ on LED lights

VW independent/submitted information

FORT JENNINGS — Replacing old metal halide lights with energy-efficient LED lights isn’t cheap – but for members of a not-for-profit electric cooperative, it may be more affordable than they think.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Energy Advisor Peter Niagu (right) presents a check to Reggie Buehrer of Windows Creation in Fort Jennings.

photo provided

Thanks to Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s (PPEC) Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Custom Lighting Program, companies receiving electricity from the co-op, like stained glass studio Window Creations, LLC., are eligible for rebates when making significant energy-efficient lighting upgrades.

Window Creationsin Fort Jennings recently took advantage of this program, receiving a $5,776 check from PPEC after finishing installation of 26 new LED lights to replace 26 old metal halide lights. In total, the company reduced its energy use by 6,500 watts — reducing the initial wattage by more than 60 percent.

The Buehrer family’s multi-generational studio has been creating and restoring stained glass windows for decades. As an accredited member of the Stained Glass Association of America, Window Creations takes pride in accepting any size window project, including stained glass, storm glass, aluminum framing, or custom wood tracery and serves the tristate area of Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, as well as extending as far as Mississippi and Chicago, Illinois.

PPEC’s C&I Custom Lighting Program allows commercial and industrial members to apply for rebates toward energy-efficiency lighting projects, handing over a max contribution of $15,000 per project. Participating members who meet the requirements of the program are eligible to receive up to two rebates, which may not exceed 50 percent of each project’s total cost (excluding labor). Rebates are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-approval is required by sending an application to PPEC Energy Advisor Peter Niagu at pniagu@ppec.coop. To learn more about the program, visit https://ppec.coop/rebate-programs/