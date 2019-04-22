Math competition

A group of 13 Crestview Middle School students traveled to Huntington University recently to participate in its annual math competition. Competing in multiple choice, short answer, and team tests, the students placed ninth out of 15 teams. Individually, Isaiah Watts placed 20th and Macy Kulwicki placed 28th. Participants included Jorja Forwerck, Mason Spieth, Macy Kulwicki, Olivia Heckler, Megan Mosier, Connor Tussing, Donovan Wreath, Micaela Lugabihl, Karis Holloway, Holden Thorness, Wesyn Ludwig, Isaiah Watts and Zach Forwerck. The group is taught by Gregg Mosier.