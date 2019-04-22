FBB gives to JA

First Bank of Berne recently sponsored a sixth grade classroom for Junior Achievement at Crestview Local Schools. Pictured with the class is First Bank of Berne Branch Manager Becky Stepleton. JA of Van Wert County currently reaches approximately 1,500 students at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and St. Mary of the Assumption schools. JA provides financial and entrepreneurial educational programming through collaboration with educators and over 50 local business-minded community volunteers every year. These programs provide students with the tools for future academic success, as well as future personal financial success.Annual cost of JA programing is approximately $30,000, raised entirely through contributions of local business and community leaders. Those wanting to become involved or make a donation can contact local JA Board President Scott Mull at 419.203.5365.