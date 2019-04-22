Convoy UM hosting garage sale activities

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy United Methodist Church is hosting several activities the weekend of the village’s Community Garage Sale event in May. All events will be held at the church, corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy.

A Timeless Treasure Jewelry & Accessory Sale — held in the social room of the church from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 17, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 18. There will lots of reusable vintage and costume jewelry items, purses all colors and sizes, scarves, belts and much more.

Homemade Pie Sale — All flavors of pie to include pecan, fruit, rhubarb, “Linda’s sugar cream”, and lots more.

The Church Café is dine in or take out and will be serving cinnamon rolls and coffee; shredded chicken, hot dogs, and coney dog sandwiches; walking tacos; soup; and strawberry shortcake, as well as lemonade, tea, soft drinks, and water. Bring the family, co-workers, neighbors, and friends for lunch.

The event is sponsored by the Convoy United Methodist Women, with the proceeds to support the church mission project pledge.