Boy finalists announced for 2019 R.K. Thompson Award

2019 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award boy finalists are (from the left) Noah Carter, Joshua Oberlitner, Andrew Kline, Zachary Lape, and Nathan Bidlack.

photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected for the 2019 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The awards banquet is to be held on Wednesday, May 1.

The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County high school seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what he has.

This year’s boy finalists include Nathan Bidlack, son of Mark Bidlack and Kristine Reed; Noah Carter, son of William and Traci Carter; Andrew Kline, son of Dan and Heidi Kline; Zachary Lape, son of Jeffrey Lape; and Joshua Oberlitner, son of Steve and Krista Oberlitner.

Bidlack is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club and is captain of the bowling team. He is also involved in the CEO program with National Door & Trim.

After graduation, he will attend Purdue University at Fort Wayne to purse a degree in construction engineering technology.

Bidlack has worked at Laurie’s Naturescapes while also operating his own lawn care and landscaping company.

Carter is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, and Service Pack. He is also a member of the robotics, track, and cross country teams. After graduation, he plans on entering either the United States Air Force or Merchant Marines to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Carter is also heavily involved with First United Methodist Church.

Kline is a senior at Crestview High School, where he serves a captain on the football and basketball teams. In addition to his school activities, he is also a member of Trinity Friends Church.

After graduation, he plans to attend Ohio University majoring in business and marketing, with a goal of obtaining an MBA.

Kline has worked at Hickory Sticks Golf Club while also mowing lawns and umpiring baseball games.

Lape is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. He is also involved in the CEO program with Van Wert Health. After graduation, he will be attending The University of Toledo pursuing a degree in nuclear pharmacy. Lape has worked at China Town Express and Nicko’s Pizza.

Oberlitner is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where he is president of the Industrial Technology Club, chairman of Future Farmers of America, and a member of the varsity basketball team.

After graduation, he plans to attend either the University of Northwest Ohio or Wright State University pursuing a degree in agribusiness and marketing, with a goal of returning to the family farm.

Oberlitner is employed in the family’s farming and concrete business.