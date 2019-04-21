Lawson, Gatchell plan June wedding in VW

Holly Lawson & Ian Gatchell

photo K. Webster Photography & Design

Bill and Lisa Lawson of Van Wert announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Holly, to Ian Gatchell, son of Todd and Ida Gatchell of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 2018 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne (IPFW), with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. She is a middle school math teacher in the Southwest Allen County School District.

The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of Snider High School and a 2017 graduate of IPFW with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He is currently continuing his education at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

The couple is planning a June 8, 2019, wedding at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.