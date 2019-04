Weather wipes out Saturday’s games

Van Wert independent sports

Rainy weather forced the postponement of virtually all of Saturday’s scheduled high school sporting events.

The list includes:

Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert baseball

Fairview at Lincolnview baseball

Hicksville at Lincolnview softball

Crestview at South Adams (IN) softball

Lincolnview at Delphos St. John’s track