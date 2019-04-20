VWMS track teams do well at WT Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

HAVILAND — The Van Wert Middle School girls and boys track teams enjoyed success at Thursday’s Wayne Trace Junior High Track Invitational, with the undefeated girls team (11-0) taking top honors and the boys finishing second.

Top finishers for the girls team include three 1st place finishes by Sophia Houg (100, 200, and 400), first place also went to Olivia Treece (Long Jump), Erin Schaufelberger (Shot Put) and the 4 x 200 relay team of Danesha Branson, Maria Bagley, Lexi Barnhart, and Kyra Welch.

The Van Wert Middle School girls track team won the Wayne Trace Junior High Invitational. Photo submitted

Other individual results include:

100 Hurdles: (Finley Foster-2nd; Aerica Farmer -5th)

1600 meter run: (Macy Johnson-3rd; Tayler Carter-5th)

400 meter dash: (Buzzia Steyer-5th)

200 meter hurdles (Foster 3rd; Payton Nagel-4th)

800 meter run: (Welch-2nd; Johnson-4th)

200 meter run: (Branson-4th)

Shot Put: (Bagley-4th)

Long Jump: (Ella Hernandez-3rd)

High Jump: (Barnhart-4th; Nagel-5th)

Pole Vault: (Emma Spoor-4th)

4×100 Meter Relay Team: 4th (Branson, Treece, Catanna Saum, Nagel)

4×400 Meter Relay Team: 2nd (Barnhart, Foster, Johnson, Welch)

Meanwhile, the boys team (10-1) had one first place finisher (Nate Phillips, 400 meter dash) and several second place finishers.

110 meter hurdles: (Aaron Dowdy-3rd; Gage Stemen-4th)

100 meter dash: (Keldyn Bill-6th)

1600 meter run: (Gage Springer-3rd)

400 meter run (Nate Phillips-1st; Bill-3rd)

200 meter hurdles (Dowdy-2nd)

800 meter run: (Springer-4th)

200 meter dash: (Bill-4th; Phillips-5th)

Shot Put: (Logan Dotson-2nd)

Discus: (Keith Foreman-3rd)

Long Jump: (Stemen-3rd; Dowdy-6th)

High Jump: (Springer-3rd; Rylan Burnett-6th)

Pole Vault: (Greyson Pollock-2nd; Jaydn Cook-3rd)

4×100 Meter Relay: 2nd (Logan Doner; Burnett, Maddix Crutchfield, Stemen)

4×200 Meter Relay: 2nd (Foreman, Dotson, Crutchfield, Cook)

4×400 Meter Relay: 2nd (Pollock, Burnett, Crutchfield, Phillips)

Team scores (girls)

1 – Van Wert (135)

2 – Tinora (100.5)

3 – Wayne Trace (89)

4 – Lincolnview (85)

5 – Fairview (36.5)

6 – Paulding (15)

Team scores (boys)

1 – Tinora (134)

2 – Van Wert (117)

3 – Wayne Trace (74)

4 – Fairview (67)

5 – Lincolnview (45)

6 – Paulding (24)