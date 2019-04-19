Harold Eugene Beams

Harold Eugene “Gene” Beams, 89, of Findlay, passed away at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Findlay Bridge Hospice Care Center.

He was born September 26, 1929, near Coldwater, the son of Mabel (Williamson) and David A. Beams III, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda of Findlay; two sons, Brent Jay (Lori Michele) Beams of Urbana and Bradly Dee (Lisa Ellen) Beams of Vicksburg, Michigan; a daughter, Ann Michelle (Michael John) Van Horn of Sidney; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Delores Humphreys; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Emma Beams; and a brother, Charles Beams, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will held be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with the Rev. Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the funeral home and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

