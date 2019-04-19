Allen L. Shinnaberry

Allen L. Shinnaberry, 66, passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born May 3, 1952, in Van Wert, the son of William Edward and Wilma Irene (Miltenberger) Shinnaberry, who both preceded him in death. On July 1, 1972, he married the former Joanne L. Lichtenberger, who survives.

Other survivors include his two daughters, Shelley Pease and Sheila (Lamont’e) Granger, both of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Brianna Couch, Brittney Bradley, Devin Couch, and Katie Bradley; two stepgrandchildren, Lashawne and Chey Granger; a brother, Tony L. (Joyce) Shinnaberry of Van Wert; and a sister, Debra (Steve) Thatcher of Van Wert.

A sister, Tanya E. Shinnaberry, also preceded him in death.

Allen was a 1971 graduate of Van Wert High School and retired from Sonoco Fibre Drum in Van Wert in 1988.

Allen was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert, where he was chairman of the men’s group. He had initiated gospel concerts at Wesley Park and Fountain Park. Allen was also the sound technician for Michael Semer, and they performed in nursing homes and other venues for 18 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Wesley United Methodist Church, with Pastors Tim Owens and Seeyong Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.