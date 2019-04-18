VWCS officials eyeing possible change to bus policy

VWCS Superintendent Vicki Brunn reads from a magazine piece about the district CEO Program led by Kerry Koontz (right). photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A change could be coming to the bus policy currently used by Van Wert City Schools.

“For lack of a better term, we’re going to call it limiting special bus arrangements per parents’ requests,” Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said during Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting. “The crux of the problem is the elementary building.”

“We have a lot of parents who call in at the last minute and request that their child go on a different bus, based on what might be happening after school that day, and what that does is create a lot of organizational work at the last minute for our secretarial staff.”

Clifton also told the board that administrators would like to see the number of arrangements limited to two — a primary location and a second alternative on an as-needed basis.

“We’ve become an Uber service, we’ve become a Lyft service, we’ve become a taxi service, but in reality, we’re a school system,” Clifton said. “As much as we want to accommodate our families, we also have to look at staying on schedule (and) making sure that our drivers and staff are not confused.”

A decision could come as soon as next month for the 2019-2020 school year, and Clifton acknowledged it will be controversial.

“I think you’ll hear from some folks, but we need to be proactive and up front and let people know why we’re doing what we’re doing and get that information out no later than May or June.”

In related news, Clifton said officials would like to purchase one new school bus a year for five years, with this year’s purchase being a bus for handicapped students. The new bus would cost approximately $93,000 and would give the district three handicapped buses.

Clifton also mentioned he’d like to see stop bar cameras incorporated for motorists who fail to stop when buses are picking up or dropping off students.

In other business, the board heard a presentation from Van Wert ECC Principal Lori Bittner and school social worker Diana Morrow on PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), which guides districts and schools in developing policies that define, teach, and support appropriate behavior. It’s mandated by House Bill 318 for pre-kindergarten through third grade.

The board also heard a presentation from Greg Smith of Energy Optimizers USA about a plan to make the Van Wert City Schools more energy efficient and safer. Smith said the district would notice substantial savings over a 20- year span.

Board members later approved a facility improvement and energy savings project resolution along with one to make improvements at a cost not greater than $1.3 million. Treasurer Mike Ruen said the cost could be less with grant money.

Ruen also shared two awards from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, one for no claims in 2018, and the other for over 1 million hours of work without a lost time claim.

Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton talks about a potential change in the district’s busing policy.

Kerry Koontz was honored with a Dominion Energy Impact award for his work with the Career Education Opportunity (CEO) Internship Program.

“We are the only ones in this part of Ohio to receive this,” Superintendent Vicki Brunn said. “We know we’re on the cutting edge and we’re very proud of the program and Kerry, because he’s put it together.”

Brunn also noted that Van Wert’s CEO Program was featured in Cleveland Magazine.

The board hired a number of fall sports coaches, including head football coach Keith Recker and assistant coaches Cole Harting, Josiah Poletta, and Steve Sealscott; middle school football coaches Charlie Witten, Seth Baer, and Chris Heath; Soloman Okang as girls’ soccer coach and Adam Nygren as assistant coach; Tim Brown as boys’ soccer coach; Jeff Marbaugh as head volleyball coach and Matt Krites as assistant coach; Kim Doidge as head golf coach; Ryan Holliday as head cross country coach and Megan Hurless as assistant coach; Judy Krites as freshman volleyball coach; McKenzie Collins as eighth grade volleyball coach; Bob Spath as VWMS boys’ cross country coach, and Natoshia Wilhelm as VWMS girls’ cross country coach.

Board members accepted the resignations of several employees, including VWMS science and social studies teacher Pamela Morris; school psychologist Barbara Rinehart; fourth grade teacher Danielle Kill; seventh grade science and social studies teacher Kylee Welker, and Mark Bagley as boys’ varsity basketball coach.

The board approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2019-2020 school year, along with a satellite program standards and maintenance agreement with Vantage Career Center, and a contract with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The board will meet for a strategic planning update at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

The next regular meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Both meetings will be held in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and both are open to the public.