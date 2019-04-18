VW Cougars beat Shawnee in the rain

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In wet conditions, Lawson Blackmore pitched a complete game two hitter and Van Wert scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to pull away from Shawnee 6-1 at Russell Fisher Field on Thursday.

TJ Reynolds crosses home plate during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against Shawnee. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The victory improved Van Wert’s record to 13-2 (5-1 WBL), while Shawnee dropped to 11-5 (1-5 WBL).

After Keaton Brown walked to open the bottom of the fourth, Jalen McCracken and Jaxson Amweg each singled, then a walk to Jake Lautzenheiser forced in Brown. A sacrifice fly by Hayden Maples allowed McCracken to score, giving the Cougars a 3-1 lead.

Lawson Blackmore opened the fifth with a triple, then was driven home by Parker Conrad. TJ Reynolds singled and later scored on a ground ball by Brown to increase the lead to 5-1, and Brown scored on a sacrifice fly by Amweg.

“The offense just kind of kept going along,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “We faced some decent pitching tonight and we did what we needed to do and got runs across with a couple sac flies that were huge with guys on third base.”

“The kids are doing what we expect them to do,” Witten added. “It’s good to get a win against a quality opponent.”

Van Wert’s first run came in the third, when Blackmore drove in Maples.

Shawnee’s lone run was scored in the top of the fourth on a passed ball.

Blackmore had two of Van Wert’s eight hits, and on the mound the senior struck out four and walked just one.

“Lawson threw the ball a lot better tonight than the previous night,” Witten said. “He had a little more command, his curveball got over better and he attacked hitters better.”

Logan Maxwell and Caden Vermillion had Shawnee’s two hits, and Vermilion pitched five innings, giving up all eight Van Wert hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Weather permitting, the Cougars will play a doubleheader at home against Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Shawnee (ab-r-h-rbi): Justin Behnke 3-0-0-0; Logan Maxwell 3-1-1-0; Jake Hutchins 2-0-0-0; Kale Ebling 2-0-0-0; A.J. Brown 3-0-0-0; Jarin Bertke 3-0-0-0; Jacob Cowan 2-0-0-0; Caden Vermillion 2-0-1-0; Luke Cowan 2-0-0-0

Van Wert (ab-r-h-rbi): Jaxson Amweg 3-0-1-1; Jake Lautzenheiser 3-0-0-1; Hayden Maples 2-1-1-1; Nathan Temple 3-0-0-0; Lawson Blackmore 3-1-2-1; Parker Conrad 3-0-1-1; TJ Reynolds 3-1-1-0; Keaton Brown 2-2-1-1; Jalen McCracken 2-1-1-0