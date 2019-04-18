TAG Menswear donates clothes to Marsh

VW independent/submitted information

Tim Slusher, owner of TAG Menswear in Van Wert, recently reached out to The Marsh Foundation about making a clothing donation. The men’s clothing presented to The Marsh includes sweaters, dress pants, dress shirts, jackets, t-shirts, and more, and is valued at more than $12,000.

A boy at Marsh Hall excitedly goes through some of the clothing items donated by TAG Menswear in Van Wert. photos provided

To say that The Marsh is grateful is a massive understatement. The clothing will be used to help boys in Vance and Marsh Halls on The Marsh campus. These two homes hold 20 boys together. They were very excited to be presented with some new items.

“These are awesome! I feel like I can sleep in this jacket, it’s so comfortable,” said one boy.

MacKenzie Basil, program manager at Vance Hall, said that the donation benefits the youths more than just providing them with clothing.

“At times, our kids come to us with nothing and this donation will provide them with quality clothes that they may never have had in the past,” Basil noted. “This will give them a sense of pride and self-confidence.”

The Marsh was proud to accept such a significant donation from a small business in its own community.

“I think it’s wonderful that many people in this community have notice the important mission of The Marsh Foundation and find it worth donating to help continue that mission,” said Ben Marsee, program manager at Marsh Hall.

Oftentimes, youths in care lack self-worth and pride.

Marsh Foundation representatives accept a sizeable clothing donation from TAG Menswear. Shown are (from the left) Marsh Program Manager Christy Thees, TAG Menswear owner Tim Slusher, Marsh Program Manager MacKenzie Basil, Marsh consultant Marcus Boatman, and Marsh Director of Residential Services Megan Tuttle.

“This generous donation is not only a reflection of how our community cares for our kids, but a direct expression to our youth their value within the community,” said Megan Tuttle, director of residential services.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth to 17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living services.