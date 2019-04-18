Shawnee tops Lincolnview in 10 innings

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview came up just short, falling to Shawnee 8-7 in 10 innings in non-conference baseball action at Lincolnview High School on Wednesday. The loss snapped a 12 game winning streak.

The Lancers were down 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, but scored three runs to get back in the game. After a double by Jaden Youtsey and a single by Ethan Kemler, Brayden Evans doubled and scored Youtsey, then Gavin Carter drove in Kemler. A grounder by Landon Price scored Evans and pulled Lincolnview to within two, 5-3.

After the Indians plated a run in the top of the fourth, Youtsey hit a two-RBI double to left field, scoring Sam Myers and Collin Overholt. The Lancers tied the game an inning later on an RBI single by Braxton Fox.

The score remained 6-6 until the top of the 10th, when Shawnee scored a pair of runs. A fly ball by Price scored Evans and the Lancers had the tying run at second, but the rally came up short.

Shawnee finished with 12 hits and Lincolnview had 11, including three each by Youtsey and Evans and two by Carter.

Price pitched 5.2 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking one. Overholt pitched three innings and allowed one hit and fanned one, and Thad Walker pitched the remainder of the game and allowed a pair of runs on three hits.

Lincolnview (13-2) is slated to play at Allen East today.