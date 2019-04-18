Photography Club looks for photo shoots

The Van Wert Area Photography Club met April 11 to lay out plans for future photo shoots that would be accessible within about an hour’s drive.

Destinations or events suggested included: Armstrong and Wright Patterson AFB museums, waterfall and covered bridge tours, Decatur Sculptures, Jack’s Photo Store, and special events in Lima, Van Wert, Celina, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and other cities within the driving radius.

Instead of the regular meeting on the second Thursday in May, the group decided on a photo shoot in the Indian Lake region on Saturday, May 11.

Additional information on that activity will be given closer to that date, but for now, mark it on your calendar.