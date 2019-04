Maples wins weekly award

Van Wert senior baseball player Hayden Maples is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Maples, who was nominated by head coach Charlie Witten, has a 3.23 GPA and an ERA of 0.00 with 23 strikeouts in 21 innings. At the plate, Maples is hitting .364 with 16 RBIs and 13 runs scored. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent