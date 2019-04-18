Crestview sets date, times for prom events

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview High School Junior/Senior Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2020, will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Convoy Community Building. This year’s theme is “Masquerade.”

Open house for viewing the Convoy Community Building will be from 1-2 p.m. April 27, with promenade in the high school auditeria from 6:45-7:45 that evening. The public is invited to attend promenade, with the auditeria doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

After Prom is being held at Villa Lanes bowling alley in Decatur, Indiana, from 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. and is sponsored by Crestview and the Van Wert Optimist Club. Students are asked to arrive at After Prom no later than 11:45 p.m.