Crestview cruises to big win over Ada

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ADA — Crestview’s bats came alive in a five inning, 16-2 victory at Ada on Thursday.

The Knights finished with 12 hits, including five extra base hits, and exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Crestview shortstop Griffin Painter tries to make a play during Thursday’s game against Ada. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“After a rough start I liked the way our kids competed to get back in control of the game,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “It is not uncommon to be somewhat flat after an emotional game the previous night at Minster.”

“I feel we are improving all phases of the game with a better understanding of how hard you must approach each play in the game to be competitive,” Wharton added.

Leading 6-2 entering the fifth inning, Griffin Painter scored on a passed ball, then a double to left field by Brody Brecht plated Kole Small. Trever Sheets drove in Brecht, then three batters later, Sheets scored on a bases loaded walk to increase Crestview’s lead to 10-2.

Brant Richardson added three runs to that total with a three-RBI double to right field that scored Ayden Lichtensteiger, Riley Saylor and Kaden Short.

Richardson, Korbin Hartman and Painter each crossed home plate later in the inning to round out the scoring.

“We had numerous great at bats with runners in scoring position tonight, something we have been deficient with this season,” Wharton said.

Ada led 2-0 at the end of the first inning, with Zac Swaney scoring on a passed ball and Brandon Hull scoring on a dropped third strike.

Crestview got on the board in the second inning when Sheets singled in Griffin Painter, who opened the inning with a double, then the Knights added four more runs in the third. A triple by Richardson scored Short, then Small singled in Painter and Sheets drove in Small to give the visitors a 5-2 lead.

An additional run came in the fourth, when Short scored on a passed ball.

Sheets finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Richardson had a pair of hits, a team high four RBIs and two runs scored. Small and Brecht each had two hits and an RBI and Painter finished with a pair of hits and scored four runs.

Richardson earned the win on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing six hits, striking out seven and walking two.

Crestview (5-7, 4-1 NWC) will play at Lima Central Catholic on Monday.