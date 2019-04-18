CNB offers sweepstakes event, Shred Day

VW independent/submitted information

In honor of Community Banking Month, Citizens National Bank is offering a “Bank from Anywhere” sweepstakes to its customers through April 30.

People who enroll in a new online or mobile banking product, download CNB’s CardValet app or enroll a CNB card in their mobile wallet will be automatically entered to win a grand prize package including a $300 Great Wolf Lodge gift card or one of four luggage sets.

In addition to the sweepstakes, each branch is giving away a gift basket that includes items from each branch community. Anyone who visits a branch may enter to win the community gift baskets valued at more than $200 each. The drawing for the baskets will be held Friday, April 26.

Also, in an effort to promote identity theft awareness, CNB branches are each hosting a Community Shred Day on Friday, April 26, where members of the public are invited to protect their identity by bringing their personal paper documents to be shredded. Refreshments will be served at each branch during its Shred Day.

Items to be shredded will be accepted during normal business hours of each office. There is a limit of three standard office size boxes or grocery bags per household. Items to be shredded could include:

Financial statements

Canceled and blank checks

Paycheck stubs

Credit card and account numbers

Credit information

Personal records

Tax records

Medical records

Any items containing a social security number or signature.

Any mail or magazines that have personal identifiers

No need to remove staples or paper clips; however, no electronic items will be accepted. All paper material will be destroyed by Allshred Services, a NAID Certified company.

Community banks support local startups — funding more than 60 percent of small business and more than 80 percent of agriculture loans startups — and contribute tax dollars that help maintain local municipalities and keep local neighborhoods viable and vibrant.