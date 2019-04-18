34 runs!

Lincolnview’s Destiny Coil awaits a pitch during Wednesday’s game against Ottoville. Coil finished with four hits, including three home runs (one was a grand slam) and 10 RBIs as the Lady Lancers scored early and often in a 34-6 victory. Lincolnview lead 14-5 after the first inning and 25-6 after two. Andi Webb drove in five runs and Carly Wendel had four RBIs. The Lady Lancers (10-4) are scheduled to play at Allen East today. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold