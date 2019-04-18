3 get prison terms in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced to prison terms during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Randy Parker, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 36 months, with credit for 221 days already served, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and 12 months in prison, with credit for 67 days already served, on a vandalism charge, a fifth-degree felony. Both sentences are to run concurrent — at the same time.

Clinton Englehart, 28, of Payne, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with credit for six days already served, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $400 to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Stacy Young, 42, of Van Wert, as sentenced to 12 months in prison, with credit for 56 days already served, on a charge of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree.

Three people were also arraigned in Common Pleas Court.

Jody Baker, 37, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and forgery, each a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of passing bad checks, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Michelle Sutton, 39, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Danal Parsons, 48, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. No bond was set, as Parsons is already incarcerated in another county, but a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Two people entered changes of plea during hearings held Wednesday.

Terry Sites, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. May 15.

Timothy Taylor, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of passing bad checks, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 15.

Four people appeared for probation, bond, and treatment in lieu of conviction violations.

Percy Huffman, 37, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report his address, failure to report to probation, and failing to complete counseling. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 102 days already served.

Jared Shaffer, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu program by testing positive for marijuana. The treatment in lieu program was reinstated for one year from Wednesday.

Ben McIntosh, 43, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing to complete assessments and treatment. He was sentenced to a new three-year period of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and submit to random drug screens.

Joshua Finfrock, 34, of Cecil, admitted to violating his probation by associating with criminals and by failing to provide drug screens. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 136 days already served.

Also Wednesday, Robert Rupert, 37, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.