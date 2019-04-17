Whitehorse Church sets Easter services

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Whitehorse Biker Church announces a special evening service on Good Friday, April 19, from 7-9 p.m., at Whitehorse Biker Church, 303 S. Adams St. in Middle Point.

Join church members to honor His sacrifice and praise Him for the salvation He offers everyone who believes. All are welcome to attend this free evening service to understand the true meaning of Easter through worship and fellowship.

Snacks and the opportunity to learn more about how Whitehorse Biker Church is moving in Van Wert County will follow the service.

The public is also invited to the church’s Easter Sunday service on Sunday, April 21. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. with the service to be held at 10 that morning.