VW Service Club sets Pancake Day event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club announces its 2019 Pancake Day fundraising event to be held Saturday, May 4, in the Van Wert High School commons area. The event will run from 7 a.m. until noon.

Along with pancakes and sausage, Arby’s of Van Wert is providing its sausage gravy and biscuits again this year. This year’s event marks the 50th anniversary of this annual event. The original Pancake Day began in 1969 by the Van Wert Sertoma Club and is always the first Saturday of May every year.

To make this year’s event a little more special, the service club has invited former members to join in the fun as “guest flippers,” as well as a prize giveaway of a Blackstone grill. Every paid admission is entered in the drawing and people do not need to be present to win.

The annual Pancake Day is the first of two fundraising events the club takes great pride in each year. The money raised through fundraising is donated to many worthwhile projects and activities in the Van Wert and surrounding communities. The Service Club finances several countywide speech and hearing projects, including the Thomas Edison Speech & Hearing Center and the Van Wert County Summer Speech program.

New in 2018, Van Wert Service Club partnered with Van Wert Optimist Club to fund the Children’s Christmas Garden light display. This Christmas light display has been recognized as one of Ohio’s best in Trails Ohio-Holiday lights in 2018.

Both clubs take great pride in the fact that people come to the community from all around Ohio to see the Christmas light display at the Smiley Park Children’s Garden.

The Service Club also supports the following projects, activities, and organizations:

Van Wert High School Service Pack and Scholarship Fund, Van Wert Youth Baseball, Van Wert County Junior Fair, Van Wert County Junior Achievement, Buckeye Boys & Girls State, the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award program, Van Wert County United Way, Community Health Professionals Rays of Hope Camp, Van Wert County Historical Society, Van Wert City Educator Endowment Fund, Van Wert DARE program, Van Wert Youth Football, The Salvation Army, Van Wert County 4-H, Wee Care Learning Center, Council on Aging, the YWCA Summer Food Program, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Van Wert area Boy Scouts of America, just to name a few.

Service Club members would like to invite everyone to join them at this year’s 50th Pancake Day. Tickets are $7 each, with children age 10 and under free (dine-in only). Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any Service Club member.

For more information about Pancake Day or becoming a member of Van Wert Service Club, email vwserviceclub@gmail.com.