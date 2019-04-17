Clever Clovers 4-H Club meets in April

NOAH KRITES/for the Van Wert independent

The Clever Clovers 4-H Club met April 8 with 14 members present and four guest parents present. Roll call was taken by writing one’s name on a piece of paper.

Leah Krites and Nora led the pledges. The health and safety report was given by Lindsay Hatcher. She talked about having healthy snacks and had everyone state their favorite healthy snack. The treasurer’s report was given by Leah Krites.

Clever Clovers 4-H Club members make their own wind turbines during their April 8 meeting. photo provided

Sarah Moser had everyone create wind turbines. After the time for creating a wind turbine was finished, teams create their names: team 1, Storm Clouds; team 2, Banana Girls; team 3, Weather Wizards; team 4, Tiger Whales.

The challenge was to see what team could pull a toy truck across a line with a fan-powered wind turbine. After every team finished, the group leader decided the fastest time to pull the toy truck across the line and the best looking wings. The Banana Girls had the fastest time and the Storm Clouds had the best looking wings.

The next meeting will be Monday, April 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the VWMS healthy choices room.