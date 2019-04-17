Charles Martin Cramer

Charles Martin Cramer, 85, of Manning, South Carolina, husband of Sharon Lee Meeker Cramer, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Kingstree Nursing Facility.

Born September 23, 1933, in Ohio City, he was a son of John E. Cramer and Ruby Lucille Hoffman Cramer, who both preceded him in death.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of Manning United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Manning; three sons, Michael John Cramer (Mary Anne) of Ridgeville, Stephen Charles Cramer (Kim) of Charleston and Larry Dean Cramer (Kathy) of Manning; seven grandchildren, Erin Cramer Sumersett (Ryan), Katherine Cramer Henson (Brad), Lauren Cramer Thompson (Hank), Brent Franklin Cramer (Blair), Justin Charles Cramer (Rebecca), Cody Ryan Cramer (Jillian), and Cole Austin Cramer; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Walter Cramer (Maria) of Dayton.

A brother, John E. Cramer, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home in Manning, with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to the service at the funeral home, and other times at the residence.

The family would like to thank Hospice Care of South Carolina and Kingstree Nursing Facility for all of its loving care and attention.

Preferred memorials: Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102, or to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

