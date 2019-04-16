Wee Care Learning Center sets fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

Wee Care Learning Center is having a Ford Drive 4 UR Community fundraiser on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the Central Insurance Companies campus on South Washington Street.

Take a spin in a new Ford vehicle. For every test drive taken, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Wee Care Learning Center, up to a total of $6,000.

Pre-register for this event at https://d4ur.com/#/XI4d.