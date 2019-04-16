VW city officials announce local beautification contest

The City of Van Wert has announced a citywide beautification contest.

VW independent/submitted information

Projects for the contest include outside property repairs, painting, landscaping, or cleaning of residential property.

Mayor Jerry Mazur will award prizes to first-, second-, and third place winners in each of two categories: outside residential improvements (siding, windows, porch, painting) and landscaping improvements.

“We are very excited about giving people the chance to make a difference in the town,” the mayor noted.

Residential property owners in Van Wert should submit “before” and “after” photos of a project on their property. Entries must be received at the Municipal Building, Room 203, 515 E. Main St., in Van Wert, or by emailing Mayor Mazur at jmazur@vanwert.org by October 1.

Contest rules are as follows:

Projects must be completed in the Van Wert city limits from now until October 1.

Participants who are tenants must have permission from the property owner to begin a project.

Projects may consist of activities such as outside repairs to a structure, landscaping, property cleanup, and painting to exterior property.

Participants must submit at least one “before” photo and one “after” photo of the project.

Entries must include the following information: address of project, contact information (name, address, and phone number), a brief description of the project, the date photos were taken, and the number of hours spent accomplishing the project.

Participants may enter one project per household.

How to enter: Entries and photos must be sent or dropped off to Mayor Jerry Mazur at Room 203 of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert or emailed to the above email address.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria: Contract of “before” and “after” photos, overall look of completed project, improved curb appeal of property upon completion.

Entry forms and photos become the property of the City of Van Wert and will not be returned.

Judges chosen will be impartial individuals.

City residents interested in the contest should look around to see what property repairs, painting, landscaping, or cleaning up needs to be done, and then do it.

“Let’s make improvements in the appearance of our residential properties in the city of Van Wert to show pride in our community,” Mayor Mazur noted.

Winners will be announced at the Van Wert City Council meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building.

For more information, an entry form, and complete rules, visit www.vanwert.orgor request information at Mayor Mazur’s email address above.