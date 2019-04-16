Service Club to have summer speech clinic

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club will sponsor a summer speech and language clinic again this year. Priority will be given to children residing in Van Wert Countywho are not receiving free speech therapy services from another educational source. The clinic is limited to 25 children.

The purpose of the clinic is to help children having difficulty producing sounds, constructing sentences, understanding or using words, or speaking fluently. Each child will be offered eight 30-minute sessions over the summer, either individually or within a small group. Parents are welcome to attend individual therapy sessions with their child.

Therapy will be provided by Caren Miglin, licensed speech-language pathologist, who has over 30 years’ experience working in the schools, early intervention, the hospital, and private practice settings. Parents are asked to pay a one-time fee of $50 per child, but this fee may be reduced due to financial hardship. This program offers a fun, enjoyable, and positive learning experience for children in the Van Wert area.

Application deadline is Wednesday, May 15. For more information, contact Miglin at 419.667.6688 or miglinspeechtherapy@gmail.com.