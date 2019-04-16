Foundation, VWAPAF to honor Hoverman

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation plan to recognize Paul Hoverman for his extraordinary contributions to music in Van Wert County.

Niswonger Performing Arts Center Executive Director Paul Hoverman addresses an audience at the NPAC. photo provided

Hoverman has served as the executive director of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation since its inception in 2005. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Fountain Park Summer Music Series, The Young Artists Showcase, and biennial performances of Handel’s Messiah have all become a thriving reality under Hoverman’s diligent leadership.

The public is invited to an open house-style reception honoring Hoverman’s service to Van Wert County and beyond from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.