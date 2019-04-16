Convoy UM plans Easter Week services

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Easter Week Services planned at Convoy United Methodist Church will begin with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. There will be communion, singing, scripture, and a message entitled “The Body and the Blood” by Pastor Bill Thomas. The Maundy Thursday service is solemn, marked by the shadow of Jesus’ betrayal.

A community Good Friday service will be held at noon at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mark Phillips bringing the message. A Convoy UMC service will be at 7 p.m., with the message “Jesus Died for My Transgressions” by Pastor Bill Thomas. Special music will be provided by Josh Thomas, will be singing “Thy Will”.

Easter Sunday will begin with the Easter Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. by the Convoy UMC Youth Group, with scripture, special music, and a message by Jean Leary. Easter Breakfast prepared and served by the United Methodist Women will be served in the social room. Church School will be at 8:15 a.m.

The Easter celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Bill Thomas will bring the message entitled “A New Beginning”. The adult choir will sing “Easter Song” under the direction of Keith Bowers and accompanist Linda Holden.

The 11:11 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service will be held at Hall Lumber Company in Convoy.