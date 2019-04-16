Barbara J. Stutz

Barbara J. Stutz, 81, of Van Wert, died at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Barbara J. Stutz

She was born May 26, 1937, in Mandale, the daughter of Lawrence and Clara Marie (Hockenberry) Schisler, who both preceded her in death. On June 2, 1957, she married Billy G. Stutz, who died September 8, 2003.

Survivors include her children, Diana Marie (Jody “Bones”) Terrell of Convoy, Mark (Dawn) Stutz of Van Wert, Jay (Julie) Stutz of Scott, and Bruce (Deborah “Mick”) Stutz of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Ralph Schisler, also preceded her in death.

She was a retiree of the former Borden Foods plant in Van Wert. Barbara loved the outdoors, especially going camping and fishing. From an early age, she became an enthusiast of all types of auto racing and enjoyed going to the major races as well as the smaller ones. She loved country music and going to country concerts.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Hospice Chaplain Ellen Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.orgor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.