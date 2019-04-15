ODH reports state Hepatitis A outbreak

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio is in the midst of a statewide outbreak of Hepatitis A. Since January 5, 2018, there have been 2,077 cases of Hepatitis A identified in Ohio. Historically, Ohio has seen about 40 cases per year.

Individuals who may be at risk for Hepatitis A infection include, but are not limited to, the following:

Individuals who currently use recreational drugs (regardless if they inject)

Individuals experiencing homelessness or in transient living

Individuals with direct contact (e.g., lives with, has sexual contact with, or is a caregiver for) someone infected with Hepatitis A

Children attending child care and their teachers and family members

Persons who traveled to areas of United States where there is an outbreak or countries where Hepatitis A is common

Individuals who were recently incarcerated

Individuals with underlying liver disease (including cirrhosis, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C)

Individuals with a clotting-factor disorder

Contact the health department at 419.238.0808, extension 101, for more information about Hepatitis A and risk factors. The health department has Hepatitis A vaccine available, call 419.238.0808, extension 107, to schedule an appointment.