Lifetree Cafe topic: How to spot a liar

VW independent/submitted information

Practical ways to tell if someone is telling the truth will be explored at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, April 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “How to Spot a Liar: Secrets from a Former FBI Agent,” features an exclusive filmed interview with FBI counterintelligence officer John Schafer.

As a behavioral analyst for the FBI’s National Security Division, Schafer developed deception-detection techniques that are now widely used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In his interview, Schafer shares key indicators that signal when someone is lying.

“There are certain signs — verbal and nonverbal — that indicate lying,” says Schafer. “If you lie to me, I’ll catch you.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for April 24 — “Who was Jesus really? A good man? Or something else?”