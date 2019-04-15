Etzler, Best lead Team Ohio

Javin Etzler scored nine points to help lead Team Ohio, coached by Crestview head coach Jeremy Best, over Team Kentucky 112-108 in Saturday’s 28th annual Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, just south of Cincinnati. The game features the best senior basketball players from each state. Etzler also won the Three Point Shootout on Friday (see video). Photo courtesy of Lillie Best