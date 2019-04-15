C’view relay teams dominate Aces Quad

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HICKSVILLE — Crestview’s 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams posted victories and helped the Knights to a second place finish at the Hicksville Quad on Monday.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Darrin Nihiser, Perrott, Caylib Pruett and Sheets posted a time of 46.85. The same four won the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:37.52, and the quartet ran the 4×400 meter relay and recorded a time of 3:31.73.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Dmitry Lichtensteiger, Hayden Tomlinson, Cameron Cearns and Dayton Schuerman finished second (10:08.35).

Hayden Tomlinson takes the baton from Cameron Cearns during 4×800 meter relay. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

“I think we saw tonight that our boys’ speed relay teams have the potential to be very special, and I’m looking forward to some key tests for those young men over the next two weeks,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said.

In addition to the relay teams, Josiah Beck won two events, while Jordan Perrott, Robbie Gonzalez and Sheets each won one individual event.

Beck won the 110 meter hurdles in 17.50 and the 300 meter hurdles in 44.52, while Perrott won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.65. Sheets won the high jump (5-06) and Gonzalez won the discus throw (132-02).

“I’m proud of our throwers for pushing forward with some nice marks and plenty of season personal records tonight, even though Coach Rosebrock was ill and had to miss the meet,” Lautzenheiser said.

Tomlinson finished second in the 800 meter run and 1600 meter run with times of 2:24.42 and 5:21.54.

On the girls side, Chelsea Taylor won the high jump (4-10), and the 4×400 meter relay team of Emily Brower, Ragen Harting, Carolina Klude and Lauryn Black finished first with a time of 4:53.66.

Harting finished second in the 800 meter run and the 1600 meter run (2:49.36 and 6:01.55), and the 4×200 meter relay team of Madalyn Ward, Lindsey Schumm, Nevaeh Pruett and Chloee Case posted a runner up finish with a time of 2:12.79.

“I’m thankful that we have so many students willing to be pushed this spring,” Lautzenheiser said.

The host Aces finished with 100.50 team points, followed by Crestview (71.50), Antwerp (58) and Continental (22). On the girls side, Hicksville tallied 98.50 points, followed by Antwerp (63), Crestview (50) and Continental (44.50).