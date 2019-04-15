Crestview tops Jefferson

Crestview’s Breena Grace watches the ball after belting a three run homer in the second inning of Monday’s game against Delphos Jefferson. The Lady Knights won the game 10-0 in five innings. Grace finished with two hits and three RBI and Lexi Gregory and Kali Small each had a pair of hits and two RBI. Gregory had a solo home run and Small picked up the win on the mound by allowing just four hits and striking out nine. Crestview (10-3) will host Wayne Trace on Wednesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent