Sharon F. Walls

Sharon F. Walls, 75, of Mercer, passed away early morning, Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence.

She was born April 20, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul and Thelma Pearl (McClintock) Highley, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Gary, of Mercer; a son, Bart (Tonya) Walls of Mercer; three daughters, Tammy (Rusty) Cheek of Rockford, Stacey (Jim) Bittner of Pleasant Mills, Indiana, and Dee Walls of Celina; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Joann Highley of Celina, Lois Feasby of Convoy, Shirley Roediger of Celina, Sue John of Van Wert, and Jeanette Walls of Mendon; and one brother-in-law, Don (Arlene) Walls of New Philadelphia.

A brother, Paul W. Highley; one sister, Shirley Prichard; four brothers-in-law, Lloyd “Bud” Prichard, Gene Walls, David Walls, and Dewane Walls; and three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stoll, Eleanor Feasby and Alice Parnell, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mercer United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Troy Green officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ketchamripley.com.