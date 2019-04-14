Donna Lee Erman

Donna Lee Erman, 89, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born December 21, 1929, in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of C. John and Ada Marie (Curtis) Peoples, who both preceded her in death. On November 27, 1966, she married Douglas Erman, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include six children, Dan (Deb), Dave (Luann), Todd, Kirk (Kelly), Kirsten (Ward), and Clay (Karla); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A son, Scott and a grandson, Ryan, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow, after a luncheon, in McCauley Cemetery in Defiance.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.