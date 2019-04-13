Van Wert no-hit by St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert independent sports

ST. MARYS — Karsyn McGlothen pitched a no-hitter and St. Marys Memorial scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Van Wert 1-0 on Friday.

McGlothen struck out 11 and walked six to help the Roughriders win their first Western Buckeye League game of the season (2-6, 1-3 WBL), while Van Wert fell to 1-8 (0-4 WBL).

Van Wert’s Lauren Moore held St. Marys to just four hits, while striking out four.

The Lady Cougars will host a doubleheader against Paulding beginning at 11 a.m. today, then will entertain Antwerp on Monday.