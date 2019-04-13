Tennis: Roughriders defeat Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

ST. MARYS — St. Marys Memorial swept all three singles matches to defeat Van Wert 3-2 in Western Buckeye League tennis action on Friday.

At first singles, Howie Spencer topped Kannen Wannemacher 6-4, 6-2, and at second singles, Andy Vogel beat Zane Fast 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-1. At third singles, Mason King defeated Michael Hellman 6-0, 7-5.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathen Ruger beat David Keller and Evan Tennant 6-4, 6-3, and the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter notched a 7-5 6-1 win over Mat Kawalec and Justin Grannon.

The Cougars will (6-5, 3-2 WBL) host the Van Wert Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. today.