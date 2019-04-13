Blackmore fans 15, Cougars top St. Marys

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Miami (OH) bound Lawson Blackmore struck out 15 batters and held St. Marys Memorial to just four hits, including two by Trey Fisher, as Van Wert defeated the Roughriders 10-1 at Smiley Park on Friday.

Lawson Blackmore struck out 15 St. Marys Memorial batters on Friday. Van Wert independent file photo

Blackmore also had a hit, an RBI and scored a run, while Nathan Temple was 3-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI and three runs scored to help the Cougars improve to 10-2 (3-1 WBL).

Temple singled in Jake Lautzenheiser in the first inning, then a sacrifice fly by Blackmore plated Hayden Maples for a 2-0 lead, a score that stood until the bottom of the fourth. That’s when a single by TJ Reynolds drove in Temple and Blackmore. Later in the inning, Reynolds crossed home plate on an error.

A fifth inning double by Parker Conrad scored Temple, then Van Wert added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jalen McCracken scored on a fielder’s choice, Temple singled and drove in Jaxson Amweg, followed by a bases loaded walk by Owen Treece. The next batter, Mason McHugh, singled in Temple for the final run of the game.

The Roughriders scored their run in the top of the fifth.

In addition to Temple, Amweg and Lautzenheiser each had two hits, while Reynolds had two RBI.

The Cougars will play Edon at Fifth Third Field in Toledo at 4 p.m. today then will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

St. Marys 000 010 1 – 1 4 4

Van Wert 200 314 x – 10 13 0

St. Marys Memorial (ab, r, h, rbi): C. Fischbach 2-0-0-0; Trogdlon 2-0-0-0; H. Spencer 3-0-0-0; D. Trogdlon 3-0-0-0; T. Fisher 3-0-2-0; W. Bailey 3-1-1-0; R. Sweigart 3-0-0-0; C. Quelhorst 2-0-1-1; B. Kanorr 1-0-0-0; E. Rose 2-0-0-0

Van Wert: (ab, r, h, rbi): Jaxson Amweg 4-1-2-0; Jake Lautzenheiser 4-1-2-0; Hayden Maples 4-2-1-1; Nathan Temple 4-3-3-2; Lawson Blackmore 2-1-1-1; Parker Conrad 2-0-1-1; Owen Treece 0-0-0-1; TJ Reynolds 3-1-1-2; Mason McHugh 1-0-1-1; Keaton Brown 3-0-0-0; Turner Witten 1-0-0-0; Jalen McCracken 3-1-1-0; Taylor Zeeff 1-0-0-0