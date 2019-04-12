Mary Lou (Stoner) Riley

Mary Lou (Stoner) Riley, 91, of Convoy, went to be with her heavenly Father at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

She was born June 13, 1927, in Liberty Township, Mercer County, the daughter of George and Sarah (Cordier) Stoner Sr., who both preceded her in death. On November 23, 1951, she married L. Ray Riley, who died April 11, 2002.

Survivors include a brother, Edwin L Stoner (Yvonne) of Marysville, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Four brothers, Russell Ferguson, Lester Ferguson , Frank Stoner, and David Stoner; and four sisters, Carolyn Sue Van Tilburg, Rose Ann Stoner, Madonna Stoner, and Lenore Hawkins, also preceded her in death.

Mary Lou was a 1945 graduate of Celina High School. She and her husband Ray were retired farmers and they dedicated many years in the service of Gideons International. She also attended Countryside United Methodist Church for many years, serving in a variety of capacities.

Mary loved Jesus and sought to bring that love to others. She also loved quilting, gardening, popcorn, and her family. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Countryside United Methodist Church west of Convoy at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, with the Rev. Seyong Lee officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneral.com.