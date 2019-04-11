Youtsey wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School senior baseball player Jaden Youtsey is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. He was nominated by head coach Eric Fishpaw. In six games last week, Youtsey was 12 of 22 at the plate with two home runs and 10 RBI. He pitched 4.2 innings of no-hit ball with 10 strikeouts against Delphos St. John’s and pitched a total of eight innings, giving up just one hit while striking out a total of 16 batters. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent