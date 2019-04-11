VWHS musical continues tonight, Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre’s production of Seussical, the Musical will continue this evening and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Bring the whole family to join Dr. Seuss characters in an awesome adventure.

Tickets will be available at the door. Reserved seats in the Orchestra Center section are available for $10 apiece, while general admission tickets are $8 each.

Seussical, the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, go to www.mtishows.com.