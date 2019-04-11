Susie M. Courtney

Susie M. Courtney, 100, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born June 20, 1918, the daughter of Glen Allen and Anna Disbennet, who both preceded her in death. Susie was married to Howard Courtney, who also preceded her in death.

Susie M. Courtney

Susie was a 32-year employee of Federal-Mogul Corporation’s National Seal plant in Van Wert. Her favorite pastime was her family and fishing. She was a member of Moose Lodge 1320.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Gene) Goodwin and Peggy Parsons; a daughter-in-law, Carol Parsons; one sister, Cordelle Hartman; 10 grandchildren, Randy (Liz) Allen, Rick Allen, Nancy (Kurt) Muntzinger, Tim (Kathy) Blackmore, Jeff Blackmore, Greg (Sherri) Blackmore, Matt Blackmore, Linda (Mark) Strader, Denny Parsons, and Therese (Darryl) Grime; along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Charles (Charlie) Parsons; two infant daughters, Charlotte and Nancy; and a granddaughter, Tammey, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.