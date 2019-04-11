Postal Museum plans tour to Pocono Mts.

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — The Museum of Postal History tours are back on the road again. This vacation to the Pocono Mountains during prime leaf peeping season along with five glorious days in New York City is happening October 19-26.

The eight-day, seven-night excursion will include an exciting ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, followed by a fabulous lunch on the way to New York City. Accommodations will be at the brand new all-suite hotel Home2 by Hilton. Breakfast is included every morning to vitalize travelers for an incredible adventure.

This fully escorted tour also gives travelers the opportunity to explore on their own. Everyone will receive a pass for entry into over 100 major attractions, as well as unlimited use of “hop on, hop off” buses. Of course, those choosing to follow the escorted itinerary will be transported by luxurious Lakefront Line motor coach. Price includes all lodging, all attractions, all transportation, all taxes, fees, and tips, all breakfasts, and tickets to the Broadway smash hit Cher.

An informational meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at the First Edition Building of the Delphos Public Library. Be there at 6:30 p.m. to review the itinerary and breakdown of everything available. Remember, part of the cost may be tax deductible.

For more information, call Gary Levitt at 419.303.5482 or Ruth Ann Wittler at 419.296.8443. Area residents may have been to New York City before, but until they go with a native New Yorker, they “ain’t seen nuttin’”.