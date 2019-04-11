No parking?

The sign says “No Parking” but the driver of this sports utility vehicle didn’t likely have time to read it before crashing into the former Shoe Sensation store on South Shannon Street. No one was reportedly injured in the crash, which occurred just prior to 3 p.m. Thursday. The accident reportedly occurred when the driver of the then-southbound vehicle was distracted by children in the vehicle and apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The SUV then hit the column with the “No Parking” sign and the vehicle slewed around and crashed into the storefront. The accident remains under investigation. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent