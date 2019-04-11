Miller leads Crestview past Allen East

Van Wert independent sports

HARROD — Crestview raced out to a 6-0 first inning lead and never looked back in a five inning 12-2 victory over Allen East on Thursday.

Lexi Gregory scored on a fielder’s choice, then scored on an error to give the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead. A double by Hannah Binnion plated Olivia Cunningham and Codi Miller, then Binnion and Breena Grace scored on a single by Olivia Skelton.

A solo home run by Gregory gave Crestview a 7-0 lead in the second inning, then Miller doubled in Gregory in the fourth. Miller and Cunningham scored on an error to give the Lady Knights a 10-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth.

After Allen East (8-2, 2-1 NWC) scored a pair of runs, Crestview (7-3, 2-1 NWC) answered with two more in the fifth, when Bailey Gregory and Caitlin O’Hagan crossed home plate.

Miller finished with three hits and three RBI, while Binnion had two hits and three RBI.

Kali Small pitched all five innings and held Allen East to just six hits while fanning six and walking one.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Fairview today.